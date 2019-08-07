JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — This fall, the new Johns Creek-based Six Bridges Brewery will host an eight-week cornhole league.
The lifelong dream of father-and-son team Charles and Clay Gridley, Six Bridges opened last year in Technology Park. To date, they have served more than 60 craft bears with local flavor.
“They’re all original recipes we’ve put together and are making with our own blood, sweat and tears,” Taproom and Event Director Tyler Zari said.
The Six Bridges Taproom, where patrons can bring their own food or enjoy the rotation of food trucks, hosts a variety of events from trivia nights, sports viewing parties, live music, charity fundraisers, and this fall, cornhole competitions.
Cornhole is a lawn game in which players take turns throwing bean bags at a raised platform with a hole in the far end. The object of the game is to be the first team to reach 21 points. Three points are awarded if a bag is thrown in the hole; one point if on the board.
“It’s a pretty straightforward league,” Zari said. “There’s a couple [of leagues] in the area in Suwanee and Duluth. We just thought would be a cool way to maybe attract some people to the brewery and to have another something for people to do while they’re here.”
Six Bridges kicked off the cornhole season with a free tournament Aug. 4. The regular season will begin Aug. 28 and continue for eight weeks on Wednesday nights between 6:30 and 8 p.m.
There will be seven weeks of regular season play, with one best-of-three match-up each week. The final week there will be a seeded tournament to determine the champion. The top team will be eligible for a state tournament.
Players and teams can register up to Aug. 25, although there is a lower registration fee for those who join by Aug. 14. The Six Bridges league will be co-ed.
This fall, the brewery will also host charity nights every other Wednesday. For each pint sold, $1 will go to a local cause. Past beneficiaries have included the Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation and North Fulton Senior Services. The next charity night will be Aug. 21 for ALS of North Georgia.
“We’re just trying to as much as we can to support local charities and good causes,” Zari said.
Six Bridges Brewing is at 11455 Lakefield Drive. For information about the brewery, visit sixbridgesbrewing.com.
For more information about the cornhole league or register, visit peachstatecornhole.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.