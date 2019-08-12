JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Books and Gifts on Medlock Bridge Road is set to host several Southern authors in the upcoming weeks.
Saturday, Aug. 24, Sarah Lyu, who grew up near Johns Creek, will be at the store to celebrate her debut novel “The Best Lies.” Told in alternating timelines, the twisty psychological thriller tells the story of a toxic friendship that turns deadly and will keep readers questioning each viewpoint.
From 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lyu will sign books, read from the novel and answer questions.
Saturday, Sept. 7, poet Eve Hoffman will visit the store to discuss her poetry compilation “Memory and Complicity.”
Hoffman grew up on a dairy farm in what is now Peachtree Corners, and she was named by Georgia Trend as one of 100 influential Georgians. “Memory and Complicity” draws inspiration from Hoffman’s childhood while exploring identity, anti-Semitism, racism and Southern American culture.
From 10:30 to 11:30, Hoffman will read selections from the book of poetry followed by conversations with the audience where she invites them to share their own experience.
Sept. 26, the book store will host Tena Clark, author of “Southern Discomfort.” Clark is a drummer and music producer who has worked with Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Natalie Cole.
“Southern Discomfort” is a memoir about Clark’s childhood in rural Mississippi during the Civil Rights era and her relationship with the black nanny who cared for her.
Johns Creek Books and Gifts is at 6000 Medlock Bridge Road. For more information, visit johnscreekbooks.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.