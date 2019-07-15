ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Dance, especially ballet, has been Maniya Barredo’s life for as far back as she can remember.
She was born in 1951 as Josephine Carmen Barredo to a family of dancers in the Philippines. Barredo, one of nine siblings, was inspired to pursue the art after watching her sister dance at a young age.
“At 3, I told my mom I wanted to dance,” Barredo said. “From then on, there was no other thing I wanted to do.”
Barredo dove head-first into the arts, exploring a variety of forms, including singing and jazz.
“You name it, I’ve done it,” Barredo said.
But ballet captivated her, and by age 7, Barredo had become a ballet professional. She continued to grow her skills until she turned 18 and her parents encouraged her to go to New York for a ballet workshop. At first, Barredo didn’t have the means to go, but her family helped her obtain a scholarship for the program.
The move was hard but worth it, she said.
“I had never been on a plane, and I was all by myself going to New York City,” Barredo said. “It was a daunting experience.”
From 1970-73, New York City was Barredo’s new home. She was accepted into the Joffrey Ballet, one of the premier dance schools of the world, and taught by the director, Robert Joffrey. It was Joffrey who gave her the name Maniya, after Manila, the capital of the Philippines.
New York, however, wasn’t the place for her, Barredo said.
She accepted an offer to dance Les Grands Ballets Canadiens in Montreal for about four years, after which the artistic director for Atlanta Ballet, Bobby Barnett, offered her a contract.
She’s lived in Georgia ever since.
But out of all her accomplishments, Barredo said her most cherished moment was being named the first prima ballerina of the Philippines in 1978. It was an honor that encouraged her to be her best as a role model, Barredo said.
Barredo continued to dance until she retired at age 46, but she was determined to still share her love of ballet with the world. In 1998, she opened the Metropolitan Ballet Theatre in Alpharetta. The theatre, now in its 20th year, mentors students ages 10-21 in the art of ballet, pointe, jazz and modern dance.
Barredo said she keeps the classes small so she and the other students can help and mentor one another individually like a family.
“I decided that I wanted to share everything I’ve learned, because the gift has been so tremendous,” Barredo said.“Because I’ve trained and worked with the best of the best, I can’t help but know what that is. But, I don’t just teach technique. I mentor the whole child. It’s more about how to motivate them to be the best you can be… This is an art form, and it asks a lot of you, but it also prepares you to live life.”
Some of ballet’s lessons, Barredo said, include persistence, dedication, integrity, selflessness, and bringing light and love into life.
“It’s important to create not just dancers, but artists,” Barredo said. “We have to help what’s inside them come out and speak, be creative, true, pure and in the moment. Dance is something that is completely your own. And whatever they do with it, it’s completely theirs. I just give them the tools.”
Since the theatre’s inception, Barredo and her team have sent over 30 students to major professional companies to continue dancing. And Barredo said she is equally proud of her students who have graduated from college and have gone on to do great things.
“I don’t believe in success,” Barredo said. “That word, success, I think, makes people hyperventilate. I think it’s about constantly trying to keep true to your message.”
Barredo, who now lives in Cumming, has no plans to quit anytime soon and said she wants to keep advising and teaching for as long as she can.
For more information about the Metropolitan Ballet Theatre and Barredo, visit metropolitanballet.org.
