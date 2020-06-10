ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 2020 Denmark High School graduate has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Alpharetta American Legion Post 201.
William Powell, son of Bill and Susan who reside in South Forsyth County, received the award May 28 in a brief ceremony at the American Legion on Wills Road in Alpharetta.
The award criteria require the applicants to be evaluated on excellence in academics, be an active participant in school activities, have a record of community service and write an essay on the topic: “What the word Veteran means to me.”
“We had an excellent group of applicants this year making the choice quite difficult,” said Post 201’s Scholarship Chairman Tom Billings. “Mr. Powell’s essay clearly demonstrated that he understands the sacrifice veterans make during their time in uniform to serve out country. On behalf of the more than 800 wartime veterans of American Legion Post 201, we are proud to have young Mr. Powell as our 2020 scholarship recipient.”
Powell will be attending the University of Oklahoma this fall, where he will seek a degree in sports marketing.
