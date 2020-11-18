CUMMING, Ga. – The Forsyth County Lions Club is sponsoring its first annual partnership with the Marcus and Sharon Gunter Foundation on its annual “Coats, Socks & Gloves” campaign to provide winter clothing to local homeless and low-income residents.

The campaign will run through Nov. 26. The Foundation is seeking donations of lightly used coats and gloves and new pairs of socks. The Lions Club will accept donations on the Foundation’s behalf at Ball Tax Service, 3330 Dr. Bramblett Road, Cumming.

“The Lions Club has always been there for us, and we appreciate their partnering with MSG to provide winter clothing to local residents who would otherwise go without,” said Sharon Gunter, program director and CFO for the Foundation.

Lions Club President Jon Casteel said the organization is proud to carry on its work with the Foundation to serve those less fortunate in the community.

The Marcus and Sharon Gunter Foundation is a Cumming-based nonprofit providing food and support to homeless and hungry Forsyth County residents. Since 2011, it has touched countless lives through its “Food 4 The Hungry” and “Bags of Love” programs.

For more information, please visit MSGFound.org.