FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Public Library is celebrating the 50th anniversary of humankind’s first steps beyond planet Earth with a special series of programs this month.
NASA Solar System Ambassador Curt Godwin will speak at “It’s Not Just Rocket Science: The Why and How of Space Exploration” on Thursday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hampton Park Library.
Godwin has been a fan of space exploration and kept his eyes to the skies from an early age. He now represents NASA and his talk will highlight past and future human space exploration efforts, including the Space Launch System scheduled to land on the Moon by 2024.
Lunar Landing Memories, the first collection of audio interviews to be published in the Forsyth Remembers oral history project, will debut on Saturday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sharon Forks Library.
The library’s commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing will culminate in the launch of its oral history project, Forsyth Remembers. This new project invited Forsyth residents to give interviews about their recollections of the space race and the lunar landing when Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot on the Moon.
Each event is open to the public and admission is free.
For more information about the anniversaries events, visit forsythpl.org.
