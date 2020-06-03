JOHNS CREEK, Ga. —Leadership Johns Creek is marking its 11th year with a new executive director, Tandelyn Tan Daniel, who has lived in Johns Creek with her son Jacob for many years.
Daniel’s professional portfolio includes various executive, sales, leadership, and management positions for the Georgia Restaurant Association, the YMCA, Quad Graphics, Waffle House, Sports Illustrated, Kimberly-Clark, Scientific Games and the Centers for Disease Control.
Daniel most recently served as founder and CEO of the Georgia Hospitality and Foodservice Network, an organization dedicated to helping foodservice and hospitality operators thrive by offering increased visibility, consulting, operations focused education and business connections. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia.
Daniel said she is excited to bring her knowledge of business and non-profits to Leadership Johns Creek as the program continues to deliver service to the community. Contact Daniel directly at tandelyn@leadershipjohnscreek.com or 404-465-9902. For more information, visit leadershipjohnscreek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.