JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While COVID-19 has delayed the Leadership Johns Creek class of 2020, the teams continued to pursue group projects to completion. The See the Creek team dedicated an interactive mural project at Newtown Park at the concession stand across from the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater. The mural, “Everyone Has a Seat in Johns Creek,” was created by internationally known artist Kelsey Montague.

In addition, The Cricket T.E.A.M. dedicated the first cricket scoreboard in Georgia at Shakerag Park.

“We are so proud that our class of 2020 leaders remained focused on completing their group projects even through a worldwide pandemic,” Leadership Johns Creek President Heather Redrick said.

The class of 2020 graduated at the Newtown Park Amphitheater on Oct. 28 in a socially distanced ceremony. Mayor Mike Bodker toasted the class and congratulated them on finishing their projects against all odds. Keynote speaker Lynda Lee Smith urged the graduates to continue to be agents of change.

The graduates included: Alex Almanza, Lynette Baker, Becky Bennett, Ron Best, Jacob Breeding, Camille Christopher, Ginger Clopper, Karen Cooke, Chip Davis, Stephanie Donaldson, Danelle Elesom, Todd Hood, Sophie Li, Nakia Mattis, Carol Massie, Bob Mullen, Jake Pastore, Neil Pinnock, Rama Rampur, Barbara Rolin, Laura Rosser, Monica Rouse, Chad Smith, Peter Trench, Richard Tyler, Mary Winder and Tana Welch.

Leadership Johns Creek has been a vibrant part of the Johns Creek community for over 12 years. The class of 2022 will be forming in the coming months. For more information please visit: leadershipjohnscreek.com.