CUMMING, Ga. — Cumming Post 307 American Legion has named Vinayak Menon the winner of the annual Constitutional Oratory Contest.
The contest was held Jan. 11 at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel.
Vinayak, a sophomore at Lambert High School, earned a $300 award plus the opportunity to compete at the next level of competition within the American Legion.
Each contestant delivered a prepared oration as well as an oration on a randomly assigned constitutional topic. Vinayak impressed the judges with a speech titled “United States Constitution: The Compass to a More Perfect Union.”
Jason Greninger, a senior at Covenant Christian Academy, won the runner-up prize of $200.
Toastmasters of Forsyth County provided three judges along with two judges from Cumming Post 307.
Since 1938 the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high school students to study the U.S. Constitution and to hone their public speaking skills.
For more information about the program, please visit legion.org/oratorical. Local contact is Cumming Post 307 Committee Chairperson, gapost307oratory@gmail.com.
