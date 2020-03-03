FORSTYH COUNTY, Ga. — Lambert High School will bring the story of Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” to the stage March 12 through 20.
The show tells the story of Jim, who leaves behind the bright lights of show business to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut. With the help of spirited schoolteacher Linda, Jim turns the house into an inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday.
Complications, comedy and romance arise when Jim’s best friend Ted tries to lure Linda to Hollywood to be his new dance partner. Based on the classic film, the musical features a parade of Irving Berlin hits, including “Blue Skies,” “Heat Wave,” “White Christmas,” and “Cheek to Cheek.”
Shows will be March 12-14 at 7 p.m., March 15th at 2 p.m., March 19 and 20 at 7pm. Tickets are available at showtix4u.com.
Lambert’s theatre program took home a state championship last fall for its One Act Play “She Loves Me,” winning for two year in a row.
Drew Davison, a Lambert senior will play the starring role of Jim in “Holiday Inn,” was awarded Best Actor at the competition. Davidson recently received a $2,000 scholarship from the International Thespian Society based on his rankings during the individual events at the Georgia Thespian Conference.
