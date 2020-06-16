CUMMING, Ga. — The Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club recognized Meena Ajith, a 2020 graduate of Lambert High School, as this year’s Optimist Star Student.
The Optimist Star Student Program recognizes outstanding high school students who have demonstrated excellent academic achievement, leadership and good citizenship.
With a 4.51 GPA, Ajith is involved in National Beta Club, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and the Lambert marching band. Ajith will continue her education at Georgia Tech, majoring in computer science.
“Meena is an inspiring and accomplished young lady,” said Grady Howard, chairman of the club’s star student committee. “Her credentials and resume are impressive. Our community is fortunate to have the caliber of students she represents.”
