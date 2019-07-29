JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Jon Smith Subs, which offers freshly prepared sub sandwiches, celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Johns Creek July 24.
Though Jon Smith Subs has operated out of south Florida for 30 years, this location is the first for the sub shop in the state of Georgia.
“It’s feels very exciting,” said franchisee Fred Dais. “We’re bringing something new to Georgia, something exciting.”
Jon Smith Subs feature generous portions of grilled meats, freshly cut veggies and buns that are baked daily. Fan favorites include the Authentic Italian Cold Cuts, Steak Bomb, Bacon Steak, and Maple Chicken.
Grilled specialties include the Cuban Sandwich, Meatball with Marinara, Pastrami Bomb and more. They also offer vegetarian options.
“We do everything hot and fresh to order,” Dais said. “Nothing is frozen. We’re definitely the only sub shop that has fries, and our fries set us apart.”
Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce President Kent Davies said at the July 24 ribbon-cutting that he had already come in to enjoy the fries several times.
“Chamber members go to other chamber members, and we’re really, really excited to have Jon Smith Subs here,” Davies said.
Dozens of chamber members and locals turned out for the grand opening.
“I think you’ve got a great location, and it looks like you’ve got a great product,” Mayor Pro Tem Lenny Zaprowski said. “I can’t wait to try it.”
The first Jon Smith Subs shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, Fla., with a mission to serve the highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. The restaurant has locations throughout South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California — soon in Australia.
The Johns Creek Jon Smith Subs is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is at 11600 Medlock Bridge Road, Suite 170.
In addition to in-store service, the shop will offer catering. For more information about the Johns Creek location, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/JonSmithSubsJohnsCreek.
For more information about the franchise, visit jonsmithsubs.com.
