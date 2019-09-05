JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — There will be a 9-11 memorial event at Newtown Park’s Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater on Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
The annual remembrance event is organized by the Johns Creek Rotary. The Autrey Mill Middle School Chorus will perform. A survivor of the twin towers attack will be a guest speaker this year.
Of the 2,977 people killed in the Sept. 11 attacks, 343 were New York City firefighters, 60 were police officers with the Port Authority and New York City Police and eight were civilian paramedics.
The Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation will be accepting donations. The nonprofit was established to assist injured Johns Creek firefighters and police officers or to assist their families if they are killed in the line of duty. The foundation also assists the public safety departments with community outreach.
The commemoration will be timed to the first plane striking the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater is located inside Newtown Park, 31250 Old Alabama Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.