JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra announced its 2019-2020 concert season.
All concerts except for Music in Newtown Park will take place at the Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road.
The orchestra’s 13th season will feature the rollout of two new concert types — a Pops concert and a concert for kids.
“We are responding to feedback from our audience members, who have indicated a strong desire for Pops and family programming,” said Linda Brill, the orchestra’s executive director. “A Kids Christmas will be designed to be sensory friendly and will be a perfect experience for anyone desiring a casual concert atmosphere, from families with very small children to patrons on the Autism spectrum or with Alzheimer’s.”
The orchestra is also collaborating with community organizations this season, including the Johns Creek Chorale, School of Rock Johns Creek, Chattahoochee High School and North Atlanta Dance Theatre, Music Director J. Wayne Baughman said.
The orchestra is reconfiguring its ticketing to include a premium seating section in the front and center of the hall. While this new section will not have individually assigned seats, the orchestra will only sell 200 specially marked tickets per concert in this section.
Premium seating will be available first to three-concert subscribers, at no additional charge. Single tickets will go on sale Aug. 19, and any remaining seats in the premium seating section will be sold with a surcharge.
