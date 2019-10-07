JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek is seeking resident volunteers to serve on the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee.
The 15-member board provides recommendations to the City Council on issues regarding parks, recreation programs that use the city’s facilities and long-term plans for greenspace. The application can be found on the city’s webpage, johnscreekga.gov, and the deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.
Applications will be forwarded to the council for their review. Afterward, the council provides their recommendations to the mayor. Each recommended applicant is contacted by the mayor’s Chief of Staff Craig Kidd to determine if they are still interested in serving.
The mayor then nominates board appointees for ratification by the full council. This is a 60- to 90-day process.
The committee meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Meeting locations vary. Members serve staggered two-year terms.
