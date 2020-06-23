JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Johns Creek in North Fulton recently raised nearly $10,000 to be donated to North Fulton Community Charities to help provide financial support for families in need.

Johns Creek Rotary Club

The Johns Creek Rotary club hosts a COVID-19 relief raffle at Newtown Park on June 17. 

The Mayor’s Challenge COVID-19 Relief Raffle was held June 17 and featured performances from Paul Shane of Banks & Shane and three young musicians from William Pu Music Academy.

