JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Johns Creek in North Fulton recently raised nearly $10,000 to be donated to North Fulton Community Charities to help provide financial support for families in need.
The Mayor’s Challenge COVID-19 Relief Raffle was held June 17 and featured performances from Paul Shane of Banks & Shane and three young musicians from William Pu Music Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.