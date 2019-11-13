JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The veterans ceremony that was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 has been rescheduled to March 28, 2020.
The public event, hosted by the Johns Creek Veterans Association and the city, was to be the unveiling of the Wall That Heals. It has been rescheduled due to programing and weather concerns which have hindered completion of the memorial’s first phase of construction, the city said.
The new date in March was chosen because of its proximity to National Vietnam War Veterans Day which occurs annually on March 29. This date was chosen because on March 29, 1973, Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV) was disbanded and the last U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam.
The Johns Creek Veterans Association and the City of Johns Creek will use the new March 28, 2020 event to showcase local veterans, hear moving stories from guest speakers and commemorate the official grand opening of the Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The future Wall That Heals memorial will have a permanent home in Johns Creek as part of the Veterans Memorial at Newtown Park. The Wall honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.