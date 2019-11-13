JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Police Department is saddened to announce the death of retired K-9 Nico.
K-9 Nico was a Czech German Shepherd, originally from the Czech Republic, who came to the United States, and the Johns Creek Police Department, via Virginia Beach-based Cobra Canine.
K-9 Nico was 2 years old when he was partnered with Officer Hodge, and they were inaugural members of the JCPD K-9 Unit.
Nico hit the street in April of 2009, and he worked with the B Squad Day Watch for the majority of his service before moving to the JCPD Traffic Unit in 2016.
K-9 Nico was an extremely high drive dog, who loved to work and excelled at tracking and narcotics detection, Hodge said.
“I took great pride in his work and loved having him as my partner,” Hodge said in a statement.
During his time in service, K-9 Nico was responsible for multiple criminal apprehensions, as well as multiple narcotics and large cash finds, the Johns Creek Police Department said. K-9 Nico was also responsible for successful tracks on missing persons, who had either wandered off or ran away by choice.
When not working, K-9 Nico was a member of the Hodge family. He retired from service in June 2017.
At 12 years old, K-9 Nico died from kidney failure and other complications on Oct. 28, 2019.
“He was the best first K-9 partner I ever could’ve asked for and he will be greatly missed,” Hodge said.
