JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Alan Dunn, a software development manager from Johns Creek, returned to the television quiz show “Jeopardy!” Nov. 6 for the exclusive Tournament of Champions.
The Tournament of Champions is a special event that brings back 15 of the best champions from the show’s previous two seasons. This year’s two-day finale will air Thursday, Nov. 14 and Friday Nov. 15.
Dunn qualified for the tournament based on his five-game streak that aired last October, when he earned more than $120,000. Dunn attributed his success to a lifelong love of “Jeopardy!” He had even applied to be on the show a few times before making it last year.
Dunn said after his initial run, he was feeling confident about being invited back for the Tournament of Champions. When the players were announced, he made it safely with the number six spot.
In the first round of the Tournament of Champions, Dunn was matched against James Holzhauer, the professional sports gambler from Las Vegas who had a 32-game winning streak earlier this year. Holzhauer broke a number of records during his run and became the first player to win more than $100,000 in a single episode, six times over.
“The one thing that I hoped wouldn’t happen did happen, which was to play against James in the first round,” Dunn said.
He also competed against Lindsey Shultz, a physician healthcare analyst from Pittsburgh. Unfortunately for Dunn, Holzhauer once again dominated the board, and Dunn finished in third place.
Still, he was grateful for the experience and for the fan club of friends and family cheering him on from home.
“It was an amazing adventure,” Dunn said. “I had a great time, and it was really just so much fun spending time with the rest of the people in the tournament, and ‘Jeopardy!’ staff as well. It’s always a blast.”
Dunn also expressed how honored he was to play with Alex Trebek, who announced his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer in March.
“It was great that we were able to do this with Alex,” Dunn said. “He’s an amazing trooper. Normal people who are just starting up chemotherapy, they spend the week in bed. They don’t spend the week taping five shows a day.”
All of the Champion contestants donned purple ribbons in solidarity with Trebek and in remembrance of Larry Martin, the 2018 Teachers Tournament champion who died from pancreatic cancer in January.
Dunn also encouraged “Jeopardy!” fans to play along with the Tournament finale and for every question they get right, donate a dollar to pancreatic cancer research.
In October, Trebek released a video with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition to raise awareness to pancreatic cancer symptoms.
“I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer,” he said. “Other common symptoms can include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new onset diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes.”
For more information, visit worldpancreaticcancerday.org.
