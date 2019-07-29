JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The city of Johns Creek has given Johns Creek Now, the city’s smartphone app, a facelift and functionality upgrade.
JC Now streamlines the issue reporting process for residents, providing the option to log into the app and report an issue. Residents have the ability to track and receive notifications when the issue has been resolved. Residents can also report issues through JC Now anonymously.
JC Now offers residents the ability to report an issue, such as a pothole, or request services; track their reporting or request and communicate with city staff; and receive push emergency notifications directly from the city.
Contractors and commercial businesses can submit inspection requests through the app as well.
The new JC Now App will replace the JC Fix It/ SeeClickFix app, previously used by the city. To download the app, search, “JC Now” in the App Store or Google Play.
