JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Chorale will team up with the Georgia Tech Choruses and Atlanta Wind Symphony to present “Carmina Burana” on Sunday, March 8.
Since its debut in 1937, the secular cantata “Carmina Burana” has entertained countless audiences worldwide with its big, bold sound and distinctive musical motif.
“O Fortuna,” or “Oh Fate,” the opening movement of Carmina Burana has found its way into everything from the movie “Excalibur” (1981) to the TV show “The X Factor,” and a myriad of luxury goods commercials.
The show will feature more than 200 singers, 60 instrumentalist and three soloists. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and veterans. Children under 12 get in free with paying adult. Purchase tickets at thejohnscreekchorale.com.
