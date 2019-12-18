JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce held back-to-back holiday celebrations last week.
The fun kicked off with a special Business After Hours on Dec. 10. Once a month the chamber gathers for a casual, evening networking event at a local business, but for the month of December, the chamber celebrates the season with an ugly sweater contest, holiday-themed games and giveaways.
This year the ugliest sweater winners were Meryl from BusMax and Lauren from Keep the Beat Going for their two-person sweater ensemble.
The Chamber thanked its vendors for the event: Kendra Scott jewelry, Mary Kay, Scout and Cellar wine consultants, Finest Events, Chili’s and Axtell Productions.
Then Dec. 12, the chamber held its Annual Holiday Luncheon at St Ives Country Club. As in past years, the formal lunch was also a talent show for chamber members to perform with holiday flair.
For upcoming chamber events, visit johnscreekchamber.com.
