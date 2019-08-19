JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Arts Festival and Dunwoody Art Festival, both organized by Splash Festivals, have been recognized with the “200 Best” award by Sunshine Artist magazine.
The arts and crafts magazine ranked both events in the top 100 of all shows in the nation.
“This is a huge honor, and we are thrilled to be recognized for all of our hard work,” Splash Festivals co-owner Cindy Flynn said.
Artisans from across the country cast their ballots for the festivals where they have the best sales. The Johns Creek and Dunwoody festival fall in the “Classic and Contemporary” craft division.
“We love to see the artists doing well, and we hope that the crowds keep supporting the arts,” Flynn said.
Splash Festivals distinguishes itself with festivals full of fun and whimsical art, Flynn said. She thanked the volunteers that make the events possible by unloading vehicles, helping set up tents, managing hospitality booths, directing parking and cleaning up after the event.
The next Dunwoody Art Festival will be May 9 and 10, 2020, and the Johns Creek Arts Festival will be Oct. 19 and 20, 2019.
For more information about Splash Festivals, visit SplashFestivals.com.
