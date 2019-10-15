JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Arts center opened a new show Oct. 12 entitled “By My Hand: The Work of Self-Taught Artists.”
The exhibition showcases artists active throughout the South who have had little or no formal training.
Alternatively referred to as folk art, vernacular art or outsider art, the work of self-taught artists often possesses a freshness, individuality and highly personal perspective that reflects the artist’s unique vision and need to create, Curator Althea Foster explained.
In addition to highlighting the work of local artists with growing reputations in the region, the exhibition includes art by nationally recognized self-taught artists such as Howard Finster, Charlie Lucas, Cornbread, Nellie Mae Rowe and Bill Traylor.
There was an opening reception Oct. 12. The exhibition will remain on display through Nov. 16.
For information about opening times, visit johnscreekarts.org.
