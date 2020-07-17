FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — As evidenced by its 95 percent graduation rate, Forsyth County has come to expect its high schoolers to don a cap and gown on time.
That high achievement level is not reflective of the teens populating foster care. For them, the graduation rate is closer to 50 percent, and only 6 to 8 percent of those students graduate on time.
Three residents of Jesse’s House, a Cumming-based emergency children’s shelter, have gone against the grain. They recently showed their resiliency to overcome life’s challenges to graduate and do it on time.
Jesse’s House has been a safe haven for girls aged 7- to 21-years old since 1998. The organization provides shelter for girls who may have faced emotional, physical or sexual trauma and have been removed from unsafe conditions. When there is no immediate foster care or family member care available, the organization steps in to assist.
Jesse’s House meets daily needs for its residents and teaches life skills. The organization’s Executive Director, Karen Carrol, said once the girls feel comfortable, through tutoring, teacher support and support from staff, they begin to “flourish.”
And thrive the three recent graduates did.
Lauren spent much of her freshman and sophomore year living with her mentally unstable father and sister in a van. She changed schools a total of 26 times.
Determined to still graduate on time, Lauren took a total of 18 classes her senior year. In addition to traditional learning, she took four classes after school and six online courses. Despite the incredible workload, she landed on the A/B honor roll and became the first person in her family to graduate from high school.
“She focused all her energy on education,” Carrol said. “And becoming the first person from her family to graduate high school, she broke the cycle. Now she is wanting to do social work or become a lawyer specializing in foster care. That speaks a lot about her and her wanting to give back to others.”
Julia arrived at Jesse’s House prior to her junior year. She was homeless, faced food insecurity and was without essential school supplies.
Over the last two years, Julia took on all honors classes on her way to graduating with 3.68 GPA and as a member of the National Art Honor Society. Next, is a possible career in animation.
Samantha was estranged from her family and was the victim of bullying while in school. But after joining Jesse’s House, she took on the challenge of taking Advanced Placement and honors classes and was involved with the dual-enrollment program to take collegiate courses in her senior year. She graduated with honors and a 3.78 GPA and plans to pursue a career in graphic design.
The three graduates’ accomplishments speak to their ability to overcome adversity without a traditional support system.
“Clearly you see a lot of the time people who haven’t had someone to support or root for them,” Carrol said. “Most have parents that cheer them on, and they expect graduation from high school and expect them to go to college. But these girls were in survival mode for the most part.”
Lauren, Julia and Samantha serve as inspiration for others who have faced childhood trauma or have been passed along in foster care. Their accomplishments also show one’s past does not define the future, Carrol said.
“They see they can have a different future than their parents,” Carrol said. “And it’s very inspiring for us, too. They are our heroes. It’s a phenomenal thing they did, not only to graduate on time, but to do so with honors.”
For more information on Jesse’s House, visit jesseshouse.org.
