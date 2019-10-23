JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Keep Johns Creek Beautiful and the City of Johns Creek are hosting a household hazardous waste event on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is for Johns Creek residents only and advance registration is required. The collection site will be in the parking lot of Target and Home Depot, at 5950 State Bridge Road.
Registration is limited. The deadline to register is Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. or the registration cap, whichever comes first. Register as soon as possible if you are planning to attend this event.
At the event, paints up to 10 gallons, solvents, cleaners, aerosols, herbicides, pesticides, motor oil, anti-freeze, cooking fats/oils/grease, pool chemicals, propane cylinders, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, electronics and items containing mercury will be accepted.
No medical waste, needles, explosives, ammunition, pharmaceuticals or non-hazardous items will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.