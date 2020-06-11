MILTON, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life as we know it for most, and one group has set out to capture the everyday stories of this moment in history.
The Milton Historical Society has put out a call for interviews with Milton residents from all walks of life. Once they reach their goal of speaking with at least 400 people, roughly 1 percent of Milton’s population, the organization will release a documentary film entitled “Milton Memoirs 2020,” said Milton Historical Society President Jeff Dufresne.
The project will create an audio and visual archive of real stories detailing how COVID-19 has impacted Milton’s community. The historical society wants to hear from everyone they can, including first responders, business owners, government officials, parents, retirees and students.
“From a historical point of view, epidemics reveal a community’s anxieties, but also illuminate the profound kindness, generosity and cooperation we are capable of,” Dufresne said. “We have a lot to learn from them. Because of the coronavirus, 2020 will be a year that we will never forget in Milton. We must preserve these reflections for future generations.”
As a part of the project, historical society members are conducting virtual meetings through the Zoom app to record conversations while adhering to CDC safety guidelines. They hope to reach their goal of 400 interviews by the end of 2020, Dufresne said.
So far, the organization has recorded more than two dozen interviews, and they are eager for more, he added.
“From challenges to heartwarming stories of neighbor helping neighbor, we all have stories to tell,” he said. “The stories told by our citizens will forever be part of Milton’s history.”
The idea for “Milton Memoirs 2020” came about in April after a historical society board member, Joan Borzilleri, heard about a similar project taking place at a historical society in Massachusetts.
“[They] are asking citizens to share their experiences of being quarantined as part of their historical society’s collection on world events that affect the home front,” Dufresne said. “Since we all were just getting use to Zoom meetings, I thought this was a great opportunity for the Milton Historical Society to capture the spirit of this local community during this historic event via Zoom conversations.”
The project is the first of its kind for the Milton Historical Society, which was established in 2018 to collect, preserve, interpret and promote the City of Milton’s history.
Anyone interested in participating in the project can email Dufresne at jeff@MiltonGAHistoricalSociety.com. Organizers are anticipating a 2021 release of the documentary on the historical society’s website MiltonGAHistoricalSociety.com.
