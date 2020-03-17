NORTH FULTON, Ga. — All local public high school sports have been placed on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fulton County Schools announced it would close schools indefinitely March 13 and all practices and games for spring sports teams are cancelled until further notice. Forsyth County made the decision to hold online learning the week of March 16-20 and cancelled all events, including athletics, beginning March 13.
On March 12, Georgia High School Association Executive Director Robin Hines issued a statement the state literary competition scheduled for March 14 and March 21 were postponed, and the organization recommended all its member schools suspend spring sports.
The GHSA does not oversee the regular seasons for spring sports, only state tournaments and state meets, so the decision to suspend play remains with individual school districts. Both Fulton County Schools and Forsyth County Schools responded soon after the GHSA statement and Gov. Brian Kemp’s urging school districts to close if they felt it was “prudent.”
Local teams’ region opponents will also be out of action with the closure of schools in Cobb, Cherokee, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.
Some local private schools also closed their doors and suspended sports.
Mount Pisgah Christian School was on spring break March 9-13 and has elected to remain closed until March 23 at last word. The move cancelled baseball, golf, lacrosse, tennis, soccer, and track and field competitions slated for this week.
On March 13, Blessed Trinity Catholic High School announced it would hold online learning days March 16-27. The school announced as a part of its closure that all extracurricular activities, including sports, were cancelled through March 27.
The cancellation of hundreds of games throughout the state has presented the GHSA with an unprecedented situation in which the organization will have to decide how to continue the spring sport season on an expedited schedule, if play resumes.
Most local programs have seen several game/meet cancellations due to weather, and most have only played a few region games.
It is a similar situation for most soccer teams, with the regular season scheduled to end on April 16 ahead of the state tournament. The tennis and baseball regular seasons are set to conclude the same week. Lacrosse and golf seasons were to end April 25 and May 5.
Some teams, including Milton and Forsyth County schools in Region 5-AAAAAAA, have yet to start region play in baseball.
