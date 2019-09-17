ATLANTA — The annual Harvest on the Hooch Taste Fest will return to the Chattahoochee Nature Center on Oct. 13. Participants can enjoy local brews and food from local breweries and restaurants.
This event celebrates the connection between the garden and the plate as well as raises funds for CNC’s Unity Garden and programming. In addition to featuring local restaurants and breweries, the event includes Bluegrass music, farm animals, garden games and tours of the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Unity Garden.
The Unity Garden is a quarter-acre urban farm dedicated to growing fresh, organic, natural plants and vegetables to teach local schoolchildren about where and how their food is grown. Everything harvested from the Unity Garden goes to the North Fulton Community Charities Food Pantry.
VIP guests can experience private cooking demonstration from a local celebrity chef Woolery “Woody” Back of Table & Main Coalition Food and Beverage from noon-1 p.m. before the event.
This event will be held at CNC’s Ben Brady Lakeside Pavilion on Kingfisher Pond.
Tickets are on sale now at harvestonthehooch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.