FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — After close to 10 years of planning and construction, Halcyon, the 135-acre, mixed-use development in Forsyth County, opened for its debut to the public Sept. 18.
The $370 million development at Ga. 400 and McFarland Parkway staged festivities and giveaways throughout the day and running through Sept. 22.
Families and dog lovers roamed the sidewalks, enjoying offerings from eateries and relaxing on outdoor furniture in the spacious greenspace. Rectangular green space is referred to as the heart of the community.
Preschooler arts and crafts, live music at lunchtime and games were on the green, much to the enjoyment of young families.
Visitors could test ride a Pedego electric bike on the campus as a fun way to tour the development’s offerings. For those in the market for a place to live, representatives from Elan and Everleigh were on site answering questions about living at Halcyon.
Promoted as “idyllic” and “the next generation of mixed-use development,” Halcyon will feature office space, two hotels and boutique shops. It offers a number of options for eating and entertainment, including a luxury dine-in movie theater which opens Sept. 27.
It is located in the southern part of the county at the trailhead of the Big Creek Greenway. The combined 455,000-square-foot office and retail space also connects with 700 new homes and apartments, available for lease or purchase.
Some of the businesses already up and running include: Cherry Street Brewpub (a local brewpub and beer garden), CT Cantina Taqueria (a Latin restaurant with food and margaritas), Market Hall (a gathering space, complete with six food stalls), It’s a Sweet Life (a specialty cake boutique and bakery), Kilwins (chocolate, fudge and ice cream shop), Mercedes-Benz Experience Center by RBM of Alpharetta (an experience center for people to learn about the latest designs and innovations of the auto brand), Popbar (a frozen treat shop offering handcrafted gelato, sorbet and yogurt creations served on a stick) and RW Design & Exchange (an upscale interior design studio and gallery showroom.
Reviews from people were generally positive. Some were a little confused about the parking kiosks at the retail center.
Alpharetta resident Elizabeth Bradford, at Halcyon with her 2-year-old son, Adam, was confused.
“I didn’t pay for parking today,” she said. “Why should I pay to park and shop and eat when I can go to Avalon or other places and park for free? It’s ridiculous.”
Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners said that “there will never be a fee to park in the parking deck, which includes more than 1,300 parking spots available for guests to use at no charge.”
The parking meters for the parking spots surrounding the Market Hall and Village will be turned on as needed in the coming months for a nominal fee, according to Mays.
“When the meters are being used, these are intended to prevent office employees, Halcyon employees and Halcyon apartment residents from parking in these designated spaces, making it easier for guests to park at the village,” he said.
Restaurants and retailers can validate parking for guests.
May said Halcyon is designed as a connected destination where people can explore by foot, bike or car. With its connection to the Big Creek Greenway, visitors have more options for ways to access Halcyon beyond their vehicles, he said. If guests do choose to drive, they are able to park their cars once, then walk or bike around to the village’s unique mix of retail, restaurants and entertainment offerings all in one place.
When complete, Halcyon will include 455,000-square-feet of combined office and retail space, two hotels and 665 new homes and apartments. Halcyon is currently overseeing construction for a new, northern trailhead and bridge on the Big Creek Greenway that will connect pedestrians and bikers to the mixed-use development. Construction is also underway for a 152-room Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel, which is scheduled to open in late 2020. A second hotel is planned to be developed across Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
The restaurant village is currently 90 percent leased and the market hall is 100 percent leased, according to RocaPoint Partners, which is part of the development team with New York-based The Georgetown Company. A full list of Halcyon’s current restaurant tenants is available online at https://www.visithalcyon.com/dining.
“We are in final negotiations with some of our restaurant tenants and will be sharing exciting announcements regarding additional tenants and openings soon,” Mays said.
Retail representation is provided by JLL and Newmark Knight Frank is handling office leasing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.