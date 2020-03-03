FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Halcyon is calling all aspiring artists in Forsyth County to make the mixed-use community their canvas with its first Student Art Wall Challenge.
Students from kindergarten to grade 12 are encouraged to submit an original design for an outdoor mural illustrating their answer to the question: “What does Halcyon mean to you?”
Entries will be evaluated based on artistic ability, creativity and how the design represents Halcyon and the greater Forsyth County community. The student with the winning design will receive a special prize package from Halcyon and will collaborate with Atlanta-based designer Troy King to bring their idea to life at Halcyon this spring.
Located adjacent to Kilwins, the mural wall is 8 feet and 4 inches tall and 29 feet and 11 inches wide. The contest is open for entries until March 11. More info about the contest, including how students can submit their designs, can be found at www.visithalcyon.com
Halcyon has hosted 100-plus events since opening in Fall 2019 and raised nearly $15,000 for various charities through events like Ladies Night Out.
