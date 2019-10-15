FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Habitat for Humanity of North Central Georgia has launched its inaugural complete Women Build 2020 project.
Women from around North Fulton, Cherokee and Forsyth Counties have come together to raise $90,000 and build an entire house from the ground up for a family in need.
Fundraising is underway now, and construction on the Forsyth County home will begin in February 2020. To date, more than 50 percent of the fundraising goal has been met.
“We are grateful for the individual donors and corporate sponsors including, Amazon and Travelers Insurance, who have invested in the Women Build project to date,” Habitat North Central Georgia Board Member Kelly Shrout said. “We invite other leading companies in our community to join this exciting endeavor in support of women in our community.”
Michael Stafford of Travelers Insurance said the company is proud so sponsor the project.
“This project is a perfect opportunity for Travelers’ women to leverage their strengths, cultivate development and enhance awareness of women as a vital resource to Travelers and the community,” she said.
The Women Build project is unique in that it goes beyond just fundraising and construction.
“In addition to serving on the construction site, members involved in the Women Build project participate in monthly meetings featuring keynote speakers presenting on women-focused topics related to health, finance, confidence and more,” Women Build Chair Laura Lilly said.
There are more sponsorship opportunities available. Benefits of corporate sponsorship include alignment with a local non-profit, marketing opportunities, participation on the construction site and employee team building opportunities.
Learn more at habitat-ncg.org/volunteer/women-build.
Habitat NCG keeps costs low for families by using volunteer labor and offering interest-free mortgages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.