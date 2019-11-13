FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — In an intimate setting at the Hampton Park branch of the Forsyth County Public Library, author Cathy Kaemmerlen explained some of the curiosities surrounding the names of places in Georgia.
Kaemmerlen took visitors on an engaging story-filled tour through Georgia with stops in Alpharetta, Dahlonega, Avondale Estates and many others — weaving history, humor and legend — and no one ever left the building.
She began the voyage with a bit of local history, sharing the history of “Jot-em-Down” as in Jot-em-Down Road. The store keep of the local general store would “jot down” the items locals took and would pay for after a time, Kaemmerlen said.
Georgia places were typically named after individuals (mostly men), based on location or some notable characteristic.
“Alpharetta” has two possible origins, she said. One version was a practical approach using the first letter of the Greek alphabet to give it a prominent spot for any business in an alphabetical list, such as the telephone yellow pages. A more interesting version involved a fictional Indian maiden, Alfarata, who traveled along Pennsylvania’s Juniata River and later became the focus of a Marion Dix Sullivan song, “The Blue Juanita.”
Two places in Lumpkin County are said to be named because of the gold discovered there. Kaemmerlen shared that gold from Dahlonega (“golden color” or “yellow money” in Cherokee) actually helped fund Clemson University.
Another “stop” on the trip was Avondale Estates in DeKalb County. Modeled after Stratford-on-Avon, the home of William Shakespeare, the city was the founding home to Waffle House. It is said, Kaemmerlen told listeners, that if you added all the cups of coffee poured annually by Waffle House, it would be enough to fill eight Olympic-sized swimming pools. What’s more, if all the bacon served at the restaurant was laid end-to-end, it would wrap around the equator, Kaemmerlen said with a grin.
Perhaps one of the most interesting stories was about a quaint little town called Possum Snout in Haralson County. Today it is called Tallapoosa, and remains loyal to its heritage with an annual celebration of the town mascot, the possum: a (stuffed) possum drop on New Year’s Eve.
In addition to being a figurative tour guide, Kaemmerlen is a professional actress, storyteller, playwright and historical interpreter. She lives in Kennesaw, which was originally named Big Shanty.
