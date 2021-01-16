CUMMING, Ga. — Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters will host an affordable pet vaccination and microchip clinic Monday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the organization’s headquarters, 5235 Union Hill Road in Cumming.
Pet families will be able to schedule appointments and/or walk in for a variety of services for their dog or cat, including rabies and bordetella vaccines, heartworm tests, exams and microchipping.
Families can also experience the shelter’s new 9-acre facility and enjoy family-friendly activities including hot chocolate and s’mores stations, corn hole, “catio” tours, puppy playdates and more. All proceeds from the event will benefit Furkids lifesaving work.
“Vaccinating our pets has long been considered one of the easiest ways to help them live a long, healthy life,” Samantha Shelton, Furkids founder and CEO said. “Hosting vaccine clinics at our new headquarters provides us with an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of pet immunization while further connecting and engaging with our pet-loving community.”
To schedule an appointment, email robbin.yeager@furkids.org. All pets must be leashed or in a carrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.