FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Public Library System is reopening some services for the first time since its closure in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning July 1, the library system will offer curbside pick-up and drop-off services for library materials, including books, DVDs and CDs.
When the libraries closed, patrons were instructed to hold on to any checked-out materials and that they would not accrue any additional fines. Holds were also extended.
The library buildings are still closed to the public, but any items placed on hold are now available for pick up Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at most locations. Participating library branches include Alpharetta, East Roswell, Milton, Ocee, Sandy Spring and Roswell.
"Our patrons have been so gracious during this challenging time, quickly adapting to the digital services only model of library services during COVID-19,” said Library Director Gayle Holloman. “Our staff has jumped in and created virtual programming, expanded our ‘Ask a Librarian’ hours, implemented virtual book clubs, and taught countless patrons how to use digital library services, but now, we are ready to get back to our branches and get books in hands.”
Anyone seeking to pick up materials must bring their library or photo ID with them and park in the designated spot for curbside pickup. Signs are available in the lots with a phone number for patrons to call to alert library staff of their arrival.
Patrons may now also return materials by placing them in the designated bins located at the front of participating libraries.
All returned items will be placed in quarantine and not available for check out for a minimum of 24 hours.
Residents are asked to not donate books at this time.
The library system is also offering extended hours for its live assistance site, ‘Ask a Librarian,’ Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sundays, 2-6 p.m. Virtual programming is continuing on the system’s social media pages.
For more information, visit afpls.org.
