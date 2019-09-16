FULTON COUNTY, Ga. —The Fulton County Department of Public Works will hold a series of public hearings related to rate changes to help fund its revised Capital Improvement Program for 2020 through 2026.
In 2017, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved an initial three-year funding plan needed to construct the immediate projects in the 2016 to 2025 Capital Improvement Program.
Based on the recent financial analysis, in order to complete the revised plan, Fulton County must provide additional funding for the capital improvement projects.
Over the past three years, Fulton County Public Works staff has begun implementing projects in the CIP.
These projects include the Camp Creek Clarifier Upgrade, the Big Creek-Cobb County Diversion project, and construction of the Little River expansion facility.
Additionally, the design of the Big Creek facility has progressed and staff is estimating a total construction budget of approximately $300 million will be needed for the expansion.
Based on the work undertaken over the past three years and the need to address the inflow and infiltration into the sewer system under the Spill Mitigation Program, Public Works has updated the CIP to include the $40 million in funds for the Spill Mitigation Program and $300 million for the Big Creek expansion.
The revised CIP was then reevaluated for total revenue needs in the spring and summer of 2019.
The Public Works Department will hold public meetings from 5 to 8 p.m. to hear input from the community about the revised Capital Improvement Plan and proposed rate changes:
Monday, September 23, 2019; Fulton County South Service Center, Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, Georgia 30349
Tuesday, September 24, 2019; Fulton County North Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30350
If approved by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, the new rate structure would go into effect beginning on January 1, 2020.
For more information, please call (404) 612-7547 or email ray.wooten@fultoncountyga.gov.
