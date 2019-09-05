FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County has been awarded a $2.5 million federal grant to serve minority men with HIV and those at high risk.
The Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities in collaboration with the Fulton County Board of Health received the grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The grant will provide $500,000 per year for up to five years. The goal is to increase care engagement for racial and ethnic minority individuals with substance use disorders or mental illness who are at risk for HIV or are HIV positive.
The grant’s funds are designed to increase retention in care rates and viral suppression rates among individuals who are already HIV positive.
“This grant award is an exciting opportunity for the Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to collaborate with the Fulton County Board of Health to reach one of the most vulnerable groups in our county,” department Director LaTrina Foster said.
The grant will allow increased engagement in care for 18 to 40-year-old men through services provided by partners within Fulton County’s Sexual Health Program, and contracted service providers CHRIS 180 and River Edge.
The Fulton County Board of Health will provide direct services through its Sexual Health Clinic as well as viral Hepatitis B and C on-site testing and referrals to treatment.
For more information, contact the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities at 404-613-7013.
