JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek Founders Day Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 near the new Johns Creek City Hall with the route leading down Lakefield Drive and Johns Creek Parkway.
“We are excited about the new location of the Founders Day Parade,” Mayor Mike Bodker said. “This route follows the tree-lined streets of Technology Park, past City Hall, and gives greater opportunities for more spectators to watch the parade, without blocking any major roadways.”
The annual Founders Day Parade, beginning at 10 a.m., is a celebration for the whole family and marks the start of the North Fulton holiday season.
The 1.3 mile-long parade has grown in popularity with thousands of spectators lining the roadway to enjoy this holiday tradition.
The parade will start at Lakefield Drive and Johns Creek Parkway near Lifetime Fitness and will make a loop. Ample parking will be available in Technology Park.
Special entries from previous years include: Seed & Feed Marching Abominable Band, Atholl Highlanders Pipes and Drums of Stone Mountain, knights and maidens from Medieval Times and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
There is still time to enter a civic group, homeowner association, scout troop, or business to be in the parade lineup.
The deadline for entries is Nov. 5 and the theme this year is “Happy Holidays.”
