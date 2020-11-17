FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department was recently named the Agency of the Year by the Georgia Recreation and Park Association. The award was presented to the county’s department at the GRPA awards banquet Oct. 7, and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recognized the distinction at its Nov. 5 meeting.

The award is presented annually to five population groups within the state, with Forsyth County landing into the largest population category at 150,000 residents or more. Nominees for the award are judged on major accomplishments made within the last year as well as new and outstanding programs offered.

“The annual state award recognizes exemplary agencies for their work over the last year,” Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor said. “I am so proud of the exceptional efforts made by our staff to make this award possible and sincerely appreciate the continuous support our system receives from the Board of Commissioners, the Parks & Recreation Board and residents.”

One of the major accomplishments included in the nomination was the Department’s 14 current capital projects, including renovating older parks, developing new parks and adding new amenities to current parks. Other highlights presented in the nomination for outstanding programs included the growth of Therapeutic Recreation programs, the restoration of the Poole’s Mill covered bridge and the launch of a Parks & Recreation Facebook page.

Commissioners also recognized other awards the department had recently won at its Nov. 5 meeting.

The Forsyth County Senior Services Department received the GRPA Programming Network Award. They were recognized for their efforts in developing new, online programs and a monthly newsletter that were created in response to COVID-19. With 600 online participants per month, the Senior Services Department plans to continue these programs.

Parks & Recreation Athletic Manager Wayne Maddox received the GRPA Roy A. Hammond Leadership Award. Maddox was recognized for his contributions of inspiration, leadership and mentorship to others.