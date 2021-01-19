Four students from Forsyth County Schools will compete in the Georgia Association of Educators' Region 2 Spelling Bee next month after placing among the top four contestants in the countywide competition held Jan. 9.
After 12 rounds of competition Nimal Murugan from South Forsyth Middle School was named the 2021 Forsyth County Schools Spelling Bee champion after correctly spelling the word “vicenary.”
First runner up was Sarah Hackett from Little Mill Middle School; second runner up was Cindy Zhou from Haw Creek Elementary School; and the third runner up was Tanish Jampala from Lakeside Middle School.
In all, 31 students from Forsyth County elementary and middle schools participated in the event. The students were the winners of their individual school spelling bee held earlier in the school year. The Region 2 spelling bee will be held Feb. 27.
The Georgia State Spelling Bee will be held March 19 at Georgia State University. The winner will go on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June.
