CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth Parks and Recreation board pushed county officials to add tobacco and tobacco products to a proposed ordinance banning smoking and vaping at all Forsyth parks.
At a July 11 public hearing for an ordinance Gary Cooper, Parks and Recreation Board chair, said the proposed ordinance was not strong enough.
“We want to make it so it’s tobacco free across the board,” Cooper said.
He also asked that law enforcement, not parks staff, be in charge of enforcing the new ordinance. There are only four park rangers in the Forsyth County parks and rec system currently, he said.
Cooper said the board’s main concern with tobacco use at parks outside of smoking or vaping is may have reservations and that enforcement would be difficult, but chewing tobacco could be a bad influence on kids.
County Commissioner Todd Levent asked to amend the current proposed ordinance to include Cooper’s suggestion, making all forms of tobacco, smokeless or otherwise, illegal on parks property.
Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills asked how they could properly enforce this ordinance. Chewing tobacco does not have the second-hand effect that smoking does, she said, and they could run the risk of turning away potential youth coaches.
Chairman Laura Semanson said that with a policy in place and signs posted, this would at least deter people from using tobacco, and could embolden staff to intervene if necessary.
Victoria Ray, a coordinator from the Forsyth Drug Awareness Council, spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying parks should be a safe place for those recovering from addiction.
“They can go play sports with their friends and not be surrounded by all the things that drove them into the pits of addiction,” Ray said.
Melissa Clink was the only speaker at the meeting against the ordinance. Adults should be able to make these decisions themselves, she said.
The board voted 5-0 to add the amendment to the ordinance but will not vote for formal adoption until a future meeting.
