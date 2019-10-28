FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Fire Department promoted six personnel, swore in nine new firefighters and graduated its latest recruit class in a ceremony held Oct. 11, with family, friends and staff on hand.
“We are pleased to welcome these new members of the Forsyth County Fire Department family and applaud those receiving promotions for a job well done,” Fire Chief Barry Head said. “Each promotion ceremony is a wonderful opportunity to spotlight the brave men and women who serve our communities.”
Fire Instructor Ronald Fagan was promoted to division chief of operations and Jason Thomas Stover was promoted to division chief fire marshal. Fire Lt. Keith Pertschi was promoted to chief of training and Fire Lt. William Raines was promoted to battalion chief. Fire Apparatus Operators John Allen and Kevin Lindsey were promoted to fire lieutenant.
Nine firefighters new to the county officially became Forsyth County firefighters in the swearing-in portion of the ceremony. They are John Christian Bowman, Joseph Julius Catalioti, Michael Raymond Flanagan, Adam Bradey Gilreath, Zachary Michael Petty, John Elijah Kesting, Matthew Scott Satterfield, Marlin Eugene Thompson and Jacob Logan Wray.
The new recruit class completed 18 weeks of firefighter training, more than 640 hours of certified fire training and 18 weeks of emergency medical technician training. The first 18 weeks consisted of control and suppression of a variety of fires, including structural and liquid. Training also included instruction on fire hose testing, truck and engine company operations, hazardous materials awareness, vehicle extrication, public utilities gas/electric safety and terrorism awareness.
Following the fire school portion of their training, recruits then completed 18 weeks of EMT training. Each recruit completed a total of 720 hours of EMT classroom and clinical instruction. All became certified as nationally registered EMTs.
The graduates were: Nicholas Coleman Adams, Brandon Craig Bell, Logan Blair Carter, Nicholas Matthew Collins, Carson Lee Cranford, Jason Richard Davis, Daniel Stephen Delashmit, Troy Daniel Doyle, Robert Isaac Enright, Charles Daniel Farmer, Mark Patrick Francis, Andrew Blake Gaddis, Kyle Matthew Horton, Daniel James Kastner, Donovan Kane King, Jared Ingram McCall, Corey Michael McNabb, Melvin Shane Murphy, Jonathan Ryan Parker, Vino Brando Ramgopal, Kenneth Lamar Robinson, Lee Michael Romaniw, Alexander Neal Strickland, Jack Lee Tribble III and Nicholas James Turner.
Recruit school is a total of 36 weeks, according to Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief, Technical Services Jason Shivers.
