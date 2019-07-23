MILTON, Ga. — The Georgia Arabian horse Association,, a nonprofit founded to celebrate and protect horses, gathered in Milton last week to celebrate its charitable endeavors.
The July 17 event at CANS Taqueria was the group’s second Wine, Women and Whinny’s meeting, where the group’s female members connect and learn valuable information about all things equine.
Last week’s get-together featured a discussion on the importance of estate planning for horse owners, and the group awarded funds to several horse-related charities. The two main components of the meeting went hand-in-hand.
Adrienne Briant, a Milton resident, GAHA board member and owner of Grey Manor Farm, emphasized the importance of estate planning for horse owners to keep the animals alive.
“Especially on social media, we see an abundance of situations where people have unexpectedly passed away, and as a result, their families are overwhelmed and often burdened with taking care of a horse, especially as expensive as their care can be,” Briant said.
In these instances, she said, horses can end up in slaughterhouses in other countries. The American Human Society says more than 80,000 American horses are killed for food each year and over 90 percent of those horses are healthy.
One of Briant’s horses, a 6-year old registered Arabian, was rescued from possible slaughter last November.
“He has become a wonderful addition to our family and our farm,” she said. “When I saw him, I immediately fell in love with his kind face and immediately recognized him as Arabian.”
Shannon Thomason, vice president of the Mixon, Smith, Thomason Group (Morgan Stanley) in Alpharetta, outlined ways to ensure horses are not sent to slaughter if their owner dies.
Sometimes, a major factor in such planning can be equestrian non-profit groups who rescue and care for abandoned, abused or neglected horses.
The GAHA awarded $3,000 to four rescue/sanctuary groups at the July 17 event, including Trinity Rescue of Acworth. The four organizations rehabilitate and train horses for adoption or remain with the groups for the remainder of their lives.
The funds were raised thorough the GAHA’s Give Back program.
The GAHA was formed in 1965 and is open to all horse enthusiasts. The Georgia club is the largest in its region of the national Arabian Horse Association.
“The wonderful thing about the GAHA is, regardless of someone’s breed affiliation, we are open to all horse enthusiasts, and our club really does offer something for everyone,” Briant said. “And every light-saddle horse has Arabian blood in them.”
The organization will host another event in Milton Aug. 17, a sport horse clinic, which will include professional training for several equestrian disciplines.
For more information about the upcoming event or to learn more about the organization, visit georiga-arabian.com.
