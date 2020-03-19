JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Emory Johns Creek Hospital welcomed two babies on Leap Day, Feb. 29.
The babies born on this day, known as “leaplings,” will have to wait another four years to celebrate their birthdays.
One of the newborns, baby girl Reina was born at 4:34 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches tall. Reina’s parents, Oriana and Stephen, say their daughter came a little early; she wasn’t expected until March 11.
“Birthdays will be interesting, that’s for sure,” Oriana said. “We’ll just have to celebrate the whole month of February!”
Reina’s dad, Stephen, said during leap years her birthday celebration will be extra special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.