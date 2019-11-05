JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Emory Johns Creek Hospital recently hosted its first-ever charity golf tournament to support the American Heart Association.
The event took place at St. Ives Country Club in Johns Creek on Oct. 14 and raised more than $20,000 for association.
“We’d like to thank all of the players, sponsors, staff and volunteers for helping make this event possible,” hospital CEO Marilyn Margolis said. “We’re thrilled to support the incredible work of the American Heart Association and bring awareness to heart and vascular disease.”
Someone dies from heart disease, stroke or another cardiovascular disease every 43 seconds in the United States. Cardiovascular disease claims more lives every year than cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease combined.
“The cause hits close to home for many participants who live with heart disease or know someone in the same shoes,” said Kathryn Albright, director of community relations and volunteer services. “We’re excited to see this event continue to grow in the future to better educate our community on important health topics, like heart disease.”
More than 600 Emory Healthcare employees recently participated in the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk. The healthcare system has raised more than $333,000 this year for the organization.
To learn more about how you can help, visit heart.org.
