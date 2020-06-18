DUNWOODY, Ga. — To honor members of the class of 2020, who were unable to celebrate graduation in the traditional ways because COVID-19, Dunwoody residents and businesses lit up the city June 15, the eve of Dunwoody High School’s virtual graduation ceremony.
Perimeter businesses like Perimeter Mall, Twelve24 and Ravinia were illuminated as part of the celebration, named “Light the Way.” Even the King and Queen buildings, although located just across the city limits in Sandy Springs, took part, shining purple to represent dignity, pride and success.
“We have been trying to figure out an appropriate way for the City of Dunwoody to recognize this important milestone in the age of COVID-19,” Dunwoody City Councilman Tom Lambert said. “Since we can’t gather, ‘Light the Way’ gives everyone a chance to show support for all high school seniors graduating in these unprecedented times.”
The Dunwoody Police Department used patrol lights and an electronic message board to pay tribute to seniors. Field lights shined at Dunwoody parks, and scoreboards signaled “2020” at area DeKalb County schools.
Residents were asked to take part by turning on porch lights or lighting a luminary.
