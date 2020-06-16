DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody High School graduate James MacElroy recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
For his Eagle project, MacElroy completed a granite stairway leading from the sidewalk on Nandina Lane up to the top of the hill in front of the church. The staircase replaced a slippery trail in the area. He led scouts in clearing the area of debris, weeds and roots and constructing the stairway.
MacElroy is a member of Troop 266 chartered to Dunwoody United Methodist Church. He plans to attend Auburn University in the fall studying Marketing and Advertising.
