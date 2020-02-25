FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — All local third-grade students are encouraged to participate in a contest to promote fire safety. The Forsyth County Fire Department invites all local third grade students to share their artistic talents while promoting a commitment to fire safety in their annual Fire Safety Poster Contest. Students are asked to make an original poster about one of three themes:
“Working Smoke Alarms Save Lives”, “Stop, Drop and Roll” and “Close Before You Doze.”
Submissions will be accepted through March 20, and the winners of each theme will be announced April 3.
Winners will receive a pizza party with their class and local firefighters, a certificate of accomplishment from the Forsyth County fire chief and the honor of having their artwork displayed in Forsyth County buildings.
“We are always excited to have our local students help us educate others about the importance of fire safety,” said Fire Department Chief Barry Head.
Participants must fill out a release form and attach it to the back of their poster for proper submission. For full information regarding contest rules, themes and release forms, please visit the Fire Department page on the county’s webpage, forsythco.com.
