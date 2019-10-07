JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Beautification and CanCare Atlanta are partnering to hold “Daffodils 4 Hope.”
The organizations will organize daffodil planting days to celebrate cancer survivors while also beautifying public spaces in the Johns Creek area.
The first daffodil planting will be Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church. Later plantings will be scheduled at Johns Creek United Methodist Church and at Newtown Park.
CanCare Atlanta, based in Johns Creek, is the local chapter of the national cancer support group. It is a community of cancer survivors and caregiver volunteers who encourage and inspire cancer patients and their caregivers through personal support and hope.
Johns Creek Beautification was formed to enhance and preserve the natural beauty of Johns Creek common areas and public spaces through landscape installations, environmental preservation and public art.
The daffodil is the symbol of cancer survivorship, according to Marilyn Davis, JCB coordinator of Daffodils 4 Hope.
“It regenerates and regrows each year in the spring, so it is perfect for annual celebration,” she said. “JCB is happy to promote CanCare Atlanta’s celebration of survivorship with community-wide daffodil planting events. And we are grateful for the happiness the daffodils are bringing to the community and raising awareness for the good things happening through CanCare.”
Sondra Cooley, organizer for the Johns Creek Presbyterian Church planting date, invited Johns Creek neighbors to celebrate cancer survivorship through the planting day.
“Imagine gorgeous daffodil fields dotting our landscape every spring,” Cooley said. “Bring your shovels and your garden gloves, or just come and support the planters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.