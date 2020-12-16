CUMMING, Ga. — The Cumming Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America will award local high school seniors five scholarships as a part of its sixth annual College Scholarship Program.
The program is open to all Forsyth County public and private high school seniors who will graduate in 2021. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and be related to either a U.S. military veteran or someone serving on active duty or a member of the National Guard or Army Reserve.
The chapter will award five scholarships at $2,000 each. Scholarship candidates will be judged on their academics, participation in school activities and their community service. Applicants also must submit an original essay of at least 500 words on the topic, “Why freedom isn’t free.”
Each scholarship will be awarded in the name of a Georgian who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War.
Chapter President Gary Goyette said the program has several goals.
“We first want to honor the memory of our brothers in arms who gave their all while serving our country,” Goyette said. “We also are committed to ensuring that today’s youth understands that the freedoms we enjoy as Americans have come at a great cost over many generations.”
Applications have been distributed to high school guidance counselors. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Chapter Scholarship Chairman Marty Farrell at 770 500-7234 or by email at martysyracuse@yahoo.com.
All applications must be postmarked by April 15, 2021.
